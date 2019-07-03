NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center is continuing to offer programming through Girls, Inc. of New Hampshire as a weekly after-school educational program specifically designed for female residential students.
The Girls, Inc. trained staff and volunteers build lasting relationships in girls-only spaces that are physically and emotionally safe and where girls find a sisterhood of support with shared drive, mutual respect, and high expectations. During the last eight-week session, Girls, Inc. offered its Mind+Body program to a group of 10 participating Spaulding students every Tuesday afternoon.
The comprehensive program encourages girls 11-18 years old to strive toward higher levels of self-esteem and confidence in their abilities. The program also covers internet and social media safety, a significant topic for today’s youths.
For those interested in learning more about sponsoring therapeutic after-school program activities like this one, please visit www.spauldingyouthcenter.org/sponsorships.
To learn more about Girls, Inc. of New Hampshire, visit http://girlsincnewhampshire.org.
