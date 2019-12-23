NORTHFIELD — The Spaulding Youth Center Dining Services Department spent two weeks preparing for the annual Thanksgiving luncheon, a traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings, for students, campus staff, supporters, community partners, and friends. Then Spaulding Youth Center students served the meal.
The annual Thanksgiving feast is a favorite tradition for those on and off campus, and attendance was larger than in recent years, accommodating 255 attendees. There were 86 students and 169 staff members and guests celebrating Thanksgiving in three separate seatings throughout the afternoon.
Dining Services prepared six whole turkeys and eight turkey breasts, sponsored by Atlantic Broadband; five 3-pound stuffing bags; 10 26-ounce potato bags; eight 2.5-pound peas and onions bags; 12 4-pound squash bags; five 7.5-ounce cranberry sauce cans; 275 dinner rolls; and 217 pieces of apple, pumpkin, and pecan pie.
“The Thanksgiving season is one of the favorites here on campus for both our students and staff,” said Susan C. Ryan, president and chief executive officer of Spaulding Youth Center. “This annual event on campus is a special way for students, staff, and community supporters to spend time together reflecting, celebrating, and giving thanks during this wonderful time of year.
"Our team also enjoys taking the time to recognize the community partners who provide ongoing support of our mission. Their charitable giving and loyalty to our organization is appreciated more than words can say.”
As part of this year’s celebration, Spaulding Youth Center also recognized two supporters. The 14th annual You’ve Got a Friend Award went to Lakes Region Riding Academy, a dedicated supporter that provides several equine programs to Spaulding students in Gilford. One of the programs, Healing with Horses, provides residential students a therapeutic opportunity to create emotional bonds with the horses and encourages social skill and confidence development in a positive atmosphere. Another program offers both horseback-riding and horsemanship to build vocational skills and self-confidence for Spaulding children and youths facing behavioral, emotional, and physical challenges.
The 12th annual Arthur H. Nighswander Community Partner Award went to Patrick Clark, an active member of the Spaulding Youth Center Board of Trustees since 2008. Clark served as treasurer of the board for eight years and has been a devoted supporter of the organization since his appointment. The Arthur H. Nighswander Community Partner Award serves as a celebration of an individual or organization that has provided significant assistance to Spaulding Youth Center. It is named after a former Spaulding board member to honor his longtime support.
Spaulding also announced its first-ever participation in AmazonSmile Charity Lists which enable Amazon shoppers to purchase and donate needed items directly to the campus. Each list includes a variety of items curated to support different areas of the organization, such as the school, residential, gym, music and arts, and EChO. To participate, visit smile.amazon.com and enter “Spaulding Youth Center” as the charity of choice to gain access to the curated Charity Lists. No matter how big or small, each purchase will make a difference in the lives of the children and youth at Spaulding.
