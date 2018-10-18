NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center recently held its annual Employee Appreciation Day in the community center. The fun-filled day included refreshments, door prizes and longevity recognition, all designed to demonstrate appreciation of the hard work and dedication of the organization’s faculty and staff.
The highlight of the day was the public recognition and acknowledgement of Spaulding Youth Center’s employees celebrating longevity milestones of five years, 10 years, 15 years, 20 years and 35 years. This year, more than 10 staff joined esteemed colleagues who have previously celebrated important milestones.
Celebrating 5 years: Karen Desmarais, Michael Folsom, Arthur Greenwood, Jason Harriman, Andre Jackson, Melissa McEvoy, Cait McKay, Pedro Sosa Perez, Seval Vincevic, and Russ Wiles.
Celebrating 10 years: Jen Cole and Thomas Poirier.
Celebrating 15 years: Chrisy Benoit, Donnelle Combs, and Pat Seaward-Salvati.
Celebrating 20 years: Karen Adams, Cheryl Consoletti, and Tara Eastman.
Celebrating 35 years: Doris Theberge
“I am thrilled to honor our incredible team members,” said Susan C. Ryan, chief executive officer and president of Spaulding Youth Center. “Our staff is comprised of highly trained, experienced, compassionate and kind individuals who absolutely deserve to be recognized and rewarded for their continuous hard work and dedication to our organization.”
Spaulding has 34 staff members with five years of tenure, 27 staff members with 10 years, 21 staff members with 20 years, three employees with 30 years, and two 40-year tenured staff members.
For more information about Spaulding Youth Center, visit www.spauldingyouthcenter.org.
