NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center held its annual Multicultural Celebration on Dec. 20, sponsored by Northeast Delta Dental to celebrate holiday customs around the world.
Leading up to the celebration, each of the 12 classrooms conducted extensive research to explore one specific custom to present at the celebration. The classroom then created festive decorations, costumes, food, musical performances, videos, and dance routines to share their findings.
This year’s presentations included Dominican Republic’s Carnival, Greece’s Full Moon Festival, a Chinese Lantern Festival, the Viking holiday Up Helly Aa, Russia’s Mardi Gras Maslenitsa, Burning Man, Kwanzaa, and the Festival of Gingerbread.
“The annual Multicultural Celebration is one of our most unique and diverse events here on campus,” said Susan C. Ryan, the chief executive officer and president of Spaulding Youth Center. “Students put a great deal of effort into researching and preparing for their presentations. Not only do the kids find the research and creative aspects engaging, but projects like this serve as an opportunity for students to develop public speaking and performance skills which boosts their self-confidence and gives them a well-deserved feeling of accomplishment.”
Family, friends and supporters were invited to attend the celebration which serves as a fun and distinctive opportunity for audience members to discover and appreciate a wide variety of customs. The event also provides a creative, educational and festive way for the Spaulding community to honor the many traditions celebrated around the world during the holiday season.
