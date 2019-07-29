NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center held its annual Spaulding Field Day to celebrate another successful end to the traditional school year.
Students and staff enjoyed a hot summer day filled with outdoor activities such as potato sack races, a water balloon toss, corn hole games, gaga ball pit, egg and spoon races, and slip and slide.
After switching between activity stations throughout the field day, students were awarded commemorative medals to emphasize their significant achievements throughout the year and throughout the special day.
Students and staff also celebrated the end of the school year at the organization’s Academic Awards Ceremony, the culmination of all academic and personal successes the students achieved throughout the year.
Spaulding students were recognized for their academic efforts and accomplishments, receiving trophies for Elementary Student of the Year, Middle School Student of the Year, High School Student of the Year, Elementary Most Improved Student of the Year, Middle School Most Improved Student of the Year, and High School Most Improved Student of the Year.
This year, two students also were recognized for their creative writing talents. They received awards for their original short stories that were submitted to the 2019 NHPBS Kids Writers Contest.
Spaulding staff also received acknowledgements for their outstanding work. The honorees this year included: Teacher of the Year Theresa Hemmer; Related Service Provider of the Year Linda Pletch; Teaching Associate of the Year Michael Freeman; and Support Staff of the Year Michael Schaffnit.
“Our annual Field Day and Academic Awards Ceremony are two events that are especially exciting for everyone on campus,” said Susan C. Ryan, president and chief executive officer of Spaulding Youth Center. “Both events serve as a celebration of the hard work our students and staff have demonstrated throughout the school year. I am so proud of the achievements our students have made in the last year and grateful to have such dedicated staff members who truly believe in these extraordinary children.”
