NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center recently held its annual Authors Tea, celebrating the literary accomplishments of its students.
For the project, each student is tasked to write an original story, which can be fiction, nonfiction or even poetry, based on the selected classroom theme. Their creative writing is then illustrated and bound into a book. This year, students in one classroom wrote about fractured fairytales, putting their own spin on well-known childhood stories. Other offerings included super hero quests, autobiographies, personal interest studies, and fiction chapter books. At the end of the project, families, friends and staff were invited to campus for classroom tours and student presentations.
“The annual Authors Tea is an educational event students and staff look forward to and work hard to accomplish each year,” said Colleen Sliva, school principal and special education director of Spaulding Youth Center. “Creative writing provides the students an opportunity to develop their voice and share their interests, perspectives and aspirations. They are so proud to present their creations to family, friends, peers and Spaulding staff members. It is a truly inspirational day for all who are present.”
The Authors Tea provides a unique, creative writing opportunity for students to experience a safe place to use their imagination and express their feelings. The process is designed to build confidence and accomplishment, as well as create a one-of-a-kind keepsake of their work. Parents enjoy seeing their children flourish in an integrated educational activity.
