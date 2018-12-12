MANCHESTER — People’s United Community Foundation, the philanthropic arm of People’s United Bank, N.A., awarded $44,500 to eight New Hampshire nonprofit organizations during its third grant cycle of 2018, including Spaulding Youth Center and Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains.
Funding was allocated to support activities ranging from basic needs services and affordable housing initiatives to education and workforce development programs.
Other grant recipients are Boys and Girl Club of Greater Salem, CATCH Neighborhood Housing, Child and Family Services of New Hampshire, Crotched Mountain Foundation, HAVEN Violence Prevention and Support Services, and Shelter from the Storm.
“We are proud to partner with a number of non-profit organizations that are creating positive change for individuals and strengthening our communities,” said Karen Galbo, executive director of the Foundation.
In total, People’s United Community Foundation awarded $875,500 during its third grant cycle of 2018 to 171 organizations throughout communities in New Hampshire, Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Maine. The grants were disseminated in alignment with the foundations’ three areas of focus, community and economic development, youth development, and affordable housing initiatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.