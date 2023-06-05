NORTHFIELD — Cathy Cullity and Charles Lloyd have joined Spaulding Academy's board of directors.

Cullity always had an interest in Spaulding and loved the concept of a school that provides unique learning experiences with equal opportunities for all children. After spending 23 years as chief executive officer at Girls Incorporated of New Hampshire, she is well equipped with the skills required to drive growth and raise funds for the organization through connections in New Hampshire and beyond all while keeping a keen focus on the mission to serve children and families. She’s received numerous recognitions for her unique accomplishments including the Top 6 Women in Business for NH (2015), BIA NH Advantage Award (2017), and Eastern Bank Community Advocacy Award (2018).

