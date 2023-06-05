NORTHFIELD — Cathy Cullity and Charles Lloyd have joined Spaulding Academy's board of directors.
Cullity always had an interest in Spaulding and loved the concept of a school that provides unique learning experiences with equal opportunities for all children. After spending 23 years as chief executive officer at Girls Incorporated of New Hampshire, she is well equipped with the skills required to drive growth and raise funds for the organization through connections in New Hampshire and beyond all while keeping a keen focus on the mission to serve children and families. She’s received numerous recognitions for her unique accomplishments including the Top 6 Women in Business for NH (2015), BIA NH Advantage Award (2017), and Eastern Bank Community Advocacy Award (2018).
As the President of White Mountains Community College, Lloyd’s experience in educational leadership and administration will also provide a strong foundation based in real-world application. Born and raised in Franklin, and now residing in Bow, his lifelong knowledge of Spaulding will also be a valuable resource as he applies his educational passion to supporting the children and families of Spaulding. He graduated from Keene State College with a bachelor of science in physical education, earned his master’s degree in education and certificate of advanced graduate studies from Plymouth State University, and his doctorate is in higher education administration from Northeastern University. In addition, his unique experience will enable the creation of new student pathways to offer a quality, holistic approach to education.
“The appointment of Cathy Cullity and Charles Lloyd to our board of directors is a source of great excitement,” said Todd Emmons, president & CEO of Spaulding Academy & Family Services. “Their diverse skill sets are invaluable and will enhance Spaulding’s capacity to deliver exceptional care and support to those who depend on us.”
