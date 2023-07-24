NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Academy & Family Services recently held the grand opening of its state-of-the-art adaptive playground. The occasion was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Lakes Region Chamber, marking a milestone for inclusive play opportunities in New England.

Event attendees enjoyed fresh tacos and treats from food trucks, interacted with local fire departments who brought their trucks, sipped lemonade from a student-run lemonade stand and had their faces painted.

