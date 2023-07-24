NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Academy & Family Services recently held the grand opening of its state-of-the-art adaptive playground. The occasion was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Lakes Region Chamber, marking a milestone for inclusive play opportunities in New England.
Event attendees enjoyed fresh tacos and treats from food trucks, interacted with local fire departments who brought their trucks, sipped lemonade from a student-run lemonade stand and had their faces painted.
The new adaptive playground at Spaulding Academy & Family Services is one of the largest in the region with over 10,300 square feet of play area. With consideration and expertise from Spaulding occupational therapists, physical therapists, teachers, residential staff and facilities team, the entire Spaulding crew worked with their partners, Miracle Recreation and Pettinelli & Associates, to build a playground that would be inclusive and fun for everyone.
Todd Emmons, president and CEO of Spaulding Academy & Family Services, said, “We firmly believe that every child deserves a childhood, and with this playground, a child in a wheelchair can roll across the surface, access the swing set and ride on a spinner. All children can challenge their motor skills, balance and upper body strength in an inviting and inclusive space that will positively impact the lives of countless children and families for years to come.”
“I have been eagerly anticipating this day for a very long time,” said Michael Ventura, Board Chair of Spaulding Academy & Family Services. “It is disheartening to think that some children are unable fully participate on a traditional playground. That is why we have put in extensive work, planning and patience to create a playground that is custom made to cater to the unique needs of the children at Spaulding.”
