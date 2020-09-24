NORTHFIELD — Earlier this year, Spaulding Academy & Family Services started to share their discovery of the Choose Love Movement and their desire to bring the program to children, families and communities. Spaulding has now successfully incorporated the Choose Love Movement curriculum across campus.
Choose Love Movement is a social and emotional learning program that promotes the intentional change of angry thoughts into ones of love and compassion. The process aims to deliver life skills that lead to happiness and healthy relationships. This is another tool to provide to students and families to help them toward a successful future.
The program began in July. Each of the four elements of the Choose Love Movement have an associated eight-week curriculum. Spaulding Academy students have already completed the eight-week Courage unit and are now focused on the Gratitude module, with Forgiveness and Compassion in Action to follow. The program is structured by grade level and flexibly designed, allowing instructors to accommodate the needs of students within Spaulding Academy’s special education, residential, and behavioral health departments.
The Choose Love Movement emphasizes open discussions, reinforcement through activities, and celebrating successes, and the organization is dedicated to incorporating the SEL program campus-wide. While implementation may differ across classrooms, all children in grades Kindergarten through 12 work toward an end goal. Beyond campus, families receive support to integrate the practices into their home lives when their child attends Spaulding Academy or receives community-based services.
“The Choose Love Movement is a powerful, character education program that promotes emotional management through positive reinforcement,” said Pat Seaward-Salvati, admissions director, Spaulding Academy & Family Services. “It nurtures intentional thoughtfulness and emotional intelligence, and will surely prove impactful to our students while they’re on campus – and throughout their lives.”
For more information about the Choose Love Movement, visit chooselovemovement.org.
