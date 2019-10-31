LACONIA — FUNds4Paws is presenting its first inaugural bowl-a-thon, hosted by Funspot. The Saving Animals - That’s How We Roll Bowl-a-Thon will take place Sunday, Nov. 24, at 10 a.m. Teams of four will compete by bowling a string of tenpins and a string of candlepins. Teams are encouraged to seek out pledge donations. Prizes will be awarded to teams with the top pledge amounts and top bowling scores.
Team registration is $150 and includes the strings of bowling, shoe rentals, tee-shirts, and a pizza buffet for lunch. Bring in a pet food donation and receive a dish of Richardson’s ice cream. Visit www.FUNds4Paws.org/bowlathon to register a team. Space is limited to 20 teams.
During the event will be 50/50 and prize raffles. Lane sponsorships are available for $150, and include the display of a company name and logo on one of 20 bowling lanes. Donations of raffle prizes are also needed. Contact Kerry at 603-496-3130 to have a donation picked up. Sponsorships or raffle prizes can also be mailed to FUNds4Paws, P.O. Box 5441, Weirs Beach, NH 03247.
