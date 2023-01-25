Pastor Peter Lovett, back row, and Sunday school kids, left to right, Bella Chaignot, Evelyn and Nate Champagne, Paityn Schaub, and Cassidy Rand, from the 1st Congregational Church of Meredith are spreading the word that the annual food drive has begun. The goal is to overfill the shelves of the Meredith Food Pantry. (Courtesy photo)
MEREDITH — With teams yet TBD for the NFL Super Bowl, the coaches for the Souper Bowl of Caring have put the ball in motion. Pastor Peter Lovett and Sunday school kids Bella Chaignot, Evelyn and Nate Champagne, Paityn Schaub and Cassidy Rand, from the First Congregational Church of Meredith, are spreading the word that the annual food drive has begun. The goal is to overfill the shelves of the Meredith Food Pantry.
In collaboration with E. M. Heath Supermarket in Center Harbor, who are generously collecting carts of food, and assists from Meredith’s Boy Scout Troop 55, all fans are invited to become MVPs by purchasing a little extra when shopping. This Souper Bowl will run until Sunday, Feb. 12, and every donation is greatly appreciated during these times of rising food costs.
Donations can be dropped off at the First Congregational Church of Meredith, 4 Highland St., from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Wednesday, and Sunday, or Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Checks are also gratefully accepted, made out either to the First Congregational Church of Meredith, with “food pantry” in the notation, or to the Meredith Food Pantry. They can also be dropped off or mailed to the church at P.O. Box 533, Meredith, NH 03253. For other information, call 603-279-6271 or email fccmeredith@gmail.com.
