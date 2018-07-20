NEW HAMPTON — The New Hampton Historical Society will present a short program on songs about New Hampton and New Hampshire on Saturday, July 21, at 11 a.m. at its museum on Danna Hill Road.
The museum is open each Saturday during the summer through Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This summer, the museum is featuring an exhibit on World War I and another on items found in an old medicine cabinet. A short program on a selected topic is presented each Saturday at 11 a.m.
For more information, call 603-968-3909.
