MEREDITH — A softball competition will be the keynote event of the Meredith 250th Anniversary Committee's “A Day at the Park” on Saturday, July 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Prescott Park. Local players have signed up to compete on teams organized by the Meredith Rotary Club, Middleton Lumber Supply, Frog Rock Tavern and Hermit Woods Winery, among others. Wes Atwood, the Winnipesaukee Muskrats announcer, will provide the play-by-play for the games.
“This will be a fun day for all with local players competing for the title of 'Best Amateur Team in Town,'” said Brian Krautz, organizer of this softball competition. “We are grateful to the Winnipesaukee Muskrats baseball team whose players are participating to make this an exceptional time — especially for kids!”
Winnipesaukee Muskrats players will be providing free batting lessons for children during the day. The Muskrats are generously giving away free game tickets to some lucky kids for the Muskrats’ game that night against Keene at the Robbie Mills Fields in Laconia. Free popcorn will be provided to all. High Mountain Catering will have food and beverages available for sale.
For more information or to get involved with the 250th Anniversary celebration, come to a monthly meeting, visit the Greater Meredith Program website at www.GreaterMeredithProgram.com, or contact Committee Co-Chairs Jeanie Forrester at 380-2523 or jlf@worldpath.net or Steve Durand at 726-6160 or swdemt@metrocast.net.
