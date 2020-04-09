MANCHESTER — As teachers across the nation explore new territory with the shift to online instruction in the wake of COVID-19, Southern New Hampshire University is offering support and resources to Kindergarten through 12th grade educators and college professors to help navigate the transition.
Having been in the online education space since 1995, SNHU has a wealth of internal resources and best practices that they think will be of use to the teaching community. The free resources are available by visiting snhu.edu.
