MANCHESTER — Southern New Hampshire University has named the following students to the summer 2021 president’s list:

ALTON BAY

Bettina Puzzo

BELMONT

Jacob Roy, Nikolas Haddock, Jacqueline Trottier and Elisabeth Mason

BARNSTEAD

Rachel Cray

CENTER BARNSTEAD

Amanda Manning and Bryan Medeiros

CENTER HARBOR

Jamie Sturgeon

GILFORD

Tracy Diamantoplos, Charles Axtell of Gilford, Rebecca Stopyra and Bridget Eldridge

GILMANTON

Taylor Hurst, Kelsey Harriman, Sophia Wrobel and Hannah Redin

LACONIA

Caleb Kneuer, Scott Roberts, Caitlyn Converse, Vito Marcello and Brandon Greene

MEREDITH

Derek Gray, Brittany Brennan, Kevin Bader and Jacquelyn Galea

MOULTONBOROUGH

Craig Harrigan

NORTHFIELD

Siobhan Coyle, Chelsea Goulet and Kate Chase

SANBORNTON

Jevanie Rubner and Brittany Davis

