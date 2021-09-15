MANCHESTER — Southern New Hampshire University has named the following students to the summer 2021 president’s list:
ALTON BAY
Bettina Puzzo
BELMONT
Jacob Roy, Nikolas Haddock, Jacqueline Trottier and Elisabeth Mason
BARNSTEAD
Rachel Cray
CENTER BARNSTEAD
Amanda Manning and Bryan Medeiros
CENTER HARBOR
Jamie Sturgeon
GILFORD
Tracy Diamantoplos, Charles Axtell of Gilford, Rebecca Stopyra and Bridget Eldridge
GILMANTON
Taylor Hurst, Kelsey Harriman, Sophia Wrobel and Hannah Redin
LACONIA
Caleb Kneuer, Scott Roberts, Caitlyn Converse, Vito Marcello and Brandon Greene
MEREDITH
Derek Gray, Brittany Brennan, Kevin Bader and Jacquelyn Galea
MOULTONBOROUGH
Craig Harrigan
NORTHFIELD
Siobhan Coyle, Chelsea Goulet and Kate Chase
SANBORNTON
Jevanie Rubner and Brittany Davis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.