GILMANTON — The Smith Meeting House Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting on Sunday, June 10, at 1 p.m. in the School House on the grounds of the historic Smith Meeting House on Meeting House Road. The purpose of the meeting is to elect officers for the coming year and any other business presented at the meeting.
All lot owners are invited to attend.
