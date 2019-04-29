GILMANTON — The Smith Meeting House Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting on Sunday, May 5, at 2 p.m. in the schoolhouse located on the grounds of the historic Smith Meeting House on Meeting House Road.
The purpose of the meeting is to elect officers for the coming year and address any other association business.
All lot owners are invited to attend.
