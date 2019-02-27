LACONIA — Publisher Dan Smiley will talk about his Panoramic Publishing Group on Wednesday, March 6, at 2 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building.
The company, based in Wolfeboro, publishes The Laker, Boating on the Lakes, Dining Out in the Lakes Region, Dining Out on the Maine Seacoast, The Laker at Home, Laker Lifestyles, and The Laker at Christmas.
The free talk is open to the public, along with other programs at Taylor Community. iKeep up with the events on Taylor Community's Facebook page and at www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.