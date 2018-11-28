GILFORD — The Lakes Region sled dog club auction is Thursday night at Patrick's Pub and Eatery. The auction will benefit the 90th annual world championship sled dog derby, coming up early next year. Hors d'oeuvres will be served from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and the auction begins at 6:30 p.m. with auctioneer Jesse Thompson.
For more information, visit www.LRSDC.org, or call 603-524–4314.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.