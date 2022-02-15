HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association for an afternoon of stories and s’mores. On Saturday, Feb. 19 from 2 to 4 p.m., Lakes Region Conservation Corps member Nikka will lead a storybook reading and coloring session around a warm fire pit behind SLA’s headquarters. Participants will learn about nature processes and animal habits in the winter before breaking for snacks and s’mores. The program is targeted towards families with children under 8-years-old but is open to all who are interested. Warm layers, hats, and gloves are highly recommended.
For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, visit the SLA website: squamlakes.org or contact the SLA directly at 603-968-7336.
