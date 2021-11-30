HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association on a night hike through the Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. for a night of stargazing and meditation. Led by Lakes Region Conservation Corps AmeriCorps member, Kyle Wolz, this hike will take participants through the forests and swamp of Chamberlain Reynolds out to the shore of Squam Lake where the group will take a break to search for constellations in the sky. The new moon is a great time to set new intentions for the coming month so there will be a walking meditation along the swamp boardwalk, and time to further meditate, reflect, or journal once at the beach.
Participants will meet at the Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest West parking lot at 6 p.m. and should plan for a two hour excursion. This hike is accessible to hikers of all experience levels, but participants should expect areas of uneven terrain and small elevation changes. Participants should bring water, food, a headlamp, and warm, comfortable clothing and shoes for hiking. Additional items participants may bring if they’d like include a notebook and writing utensil, portable telescopes, small blankets or mats to lay on, a thermos with warm drinks or soup, and anything else needed for a two-hour outing.
For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, visit the SLA website: squamlakes.org or contact the SLA directly 603-968-7336.
