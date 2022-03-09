HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association for an afternoon of fun and relaxing coloring. Led by Lakes Region Conservation Corps AmeriCorps member Kaela Wilbur, this virtual program will take place on Saturday, March 12, and run 1-3 p.m. Join in on Zoom from anywhere using any coloring utensils. PDFs of the coloring sheets will be sent to all registrants before the event.
For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, visit squamlakes.org or call 603-968-7336.
