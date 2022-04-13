HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Association will host a Virtual Science Pub series to hear from biologists about specific animal species in New England that are being impacted by our changing climate, on Tuesday, April 19 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Heidi Holman, Wildlife Diversity Biologist for New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, will introduce the White Mountain fritillary, a butterfly that lives in the alpine zone of the Presidential Range and related its story to the other hundred plus butterflies species present in New Hampshire.
Presentations are held via zoom. For more information or register for this talk, visit the SLA website: squamlakes.org or contact the SLA directly at 603-968-7336.
