HOLDERNESS — THE Squam Speaker Series is held throughout the year on Wednesday evenings. Join SLA for their first virtual talk of 2022 on Wednesday, Jan. 26 from 7-8 p.m. via zoom, to learn about Native Plant Trust's volunteer program. Started in 1993, the Plant Conservation Volunteer program is the first rare plant monitoring program in the country and engages conservation-minded volunteers in rare plant monitoring, seed collection, and habitat management. During this event, Micah will discuss the conservation need that led to the creation of this program, some of the discoveries made by PCVs, and discuss upcoming changes to improve our capabilities to protect native plant species.
For more information or to sign up for this event, visit the SLA website: squamlakes.org or contact the SLA directly at 603-968-7336.
