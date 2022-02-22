HOLDERNESS — Adventures abound during NH winter break at the Squam Lakes Association. Get a sweet start to your break with S'mories on Monday, Feb, 28 from 7-8 p.m. where you can cozy up by a campfire to roast your s'more while enjoying a story.
Put on your detective hat and learn all about tracking on Tuesday, March 1 from 1-2 p.m.
Stretch your legs on Wednesday, March 2 from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on a lunch break hike at Belknap Woods.
Try your hand at ice fishing with NH Fish & Game on Thursday, March 3 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Join SLA on Friday, March 4 from 1-2:30 p.m. to play fun games and learn about water and weather in the watershed.
Then close out vacation week by creating snow/nature sculptures on Saturday, March 5 from noon-2 p.m. These programs are designed for families to get outside and have FUN together.
For more information, or to sign up for these programs, visit the SLA website at squamlakes.org or contact the SLA directly at 603-968-7336.
