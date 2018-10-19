GILFORD — See the night sky with the experts on Monday, Oct. 29, from 6:30-8 p.m. Interested viewers can come to the Gilford Public Library for a sky watch with a representative of the New Hampshire Astrological Society.
The night will start with a brief presentation about what viewers can expect to see, followed by a group walk to the Gilford Village Field to see the stars.
This program is put on by Gilford Parks and Recreation and the Gilford Public Library. Sign-up is required in case foul weather notice is necessary. To register, email library@gilfordlibrary.org, call 603-524-6042, or text 603-367-0264. The rain date is Tuesday, Oct. 30.
