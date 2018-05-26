LACONIA — The Lakes Region Creative Aging Center is offering a pen-and-ink sketching class on two Fridays, June 8 and 15, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Instructor Larry Frates will teach how to sketch with basic pencil techniques in order to create a finished pen-and-ink drawing. Step-by-step instructions will make it easy for everyone.
The class fee includes all supplies. Sign up for both classes in advance and receive one-third off on the second class.
The classes will take place at the center, at 17 Church St., Laconia. For more information and to reserve your spot, call Linda Howard at 603-273-0125 or email lhoward@bm-cap.org.
