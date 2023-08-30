Alice Terry and Lewis Stone star in "Scaramouche" (1923), a swashbuckler set during the French Revolution. The film will be shown with live music on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m., at the Flying Monkey Moviehouse and Performance Center, 39 Main St., Plymouth. General admission tickets sold at the door or in advance by calling the box office at 603-536-2551 or online at flyingmonkeynh.com. (Courtesy photo)
Janis Carroll
PLYMOUTH — It was a big story filmed on a big scale — a movie with a big budget and featuring a big star.
It was "Scaramouche" (1923), a swashbuckler set during the French Revolution. Starring heartthrob Ramon Novarro, the picture ran into big problems during production, but went on to be one of the year's box office hits.
See for yourself with a screening of "Scaramouche" on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m., at the Flying Monkey Moviehouse and Performance Center, 39 Main St.
The screening will feature live music for the movie by silent film accompanist Jeff Rapsis.
The show is the latest in the Flying Monkey's silent film series, which gives audiences the opportunity to experience early cinema as it was intended: on the big screen, with live music and with an audience.
Based on a 1921 novel by Rafael Sabatini, "Scaramouche" tells the story of Andre-Louis Moreau (Novarro), a young lawyer whose close friend is killed by a prominent and powerful aristocrat.
Vowing revenge, Moureau disguises himself and joins a theater troupe, where he plays the title role of Scaramouche while working to avenge his friend's untimely death.
Accompanist Jeff Rapsis will improvise an original musical score for 'Scaramouche' live as the movie is shown, as was done during the silent film era.
General admission tickets are at door or in advance by calling the box office at 603-536-2551 or online at flyingmonkeynh.com.
