LACONIA — Power Chords, the Broadway chorus produced by Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative welcomes new and returning members for its next season, which will be broken into two sessions. Session I will run from Sept. 10 through February. Session II will run from March 2024 through November 2024. Participants can sign up for one or both.

Led by Lorraine Barrows, Power Chords was created this past spring and immediately became a favorite program of Powerhouse participants, so much so that a summer session was added. Now that the group has a solid foundation of songs under its belt, it’s almost time to begin another round open to adults of all ages who want to get together once a week to sing show tunes and occasionally perform around the Lakes Region.

