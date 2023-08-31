LACONIA — Power Chords, the Broadway chorus produced by Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative welcomes new and returning members for its next season, which will be broken into two sessions. Session I will run from Sept. 10 through February. Session II will run from March 2024 through November 2024. Participants can sign up for one or both.
Led by Lorraine Barrows, Power Chords was created this past spring and immediately became a favorite program of Powerhouse participants, so much so that a summer session was added. Now that the group has a solid foundation of songs under its belt, it’s almost time to begin another round open to adults of all ages who want to get together once a week to sing show tunes and occasionally perform around the Lakes Region.
All the information on what to expect and how to sign up can be found at belknapmill.org/powerchords. The fall session will have an enrollment fee and will culminate with Power Chords being part of a big Colonial Series production in February. The second session will begin in March and run through November when Power Chords will have its own Holiday Concert. Session II will also have a fee. Nobody will be turned away if the fee presents a hardship.
Any adults 18-plus, regardless of singing experience, are welcome to register to join the group. Besides the fun of singing with a group of people, participants will get vocal direction and improve their singing skills. Rehearsals will generally be Sunday evenings from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and will not conflict with Powerhouse production rehearsals on Sunday afternoons.
Barrows is a recently retired music teacher who moved to the Lakes Region in 2021 and immediately auditioned for Powerhouse’s production of "Our Town" knowing community theatre was a great way to meet people in her new community.
Says Barrows, “Making music together is genuinely fun. Making Broadway music together is storytelling at its finest and liveliest. Come and join us for the new season so we can enjoy and celebrate your voice, as well.”
For all the news on Powerhouse and all the exciting programs at the Belknap Mill go to belknapmill.org. The Sept. 10 session will be an open house and those interested in checking it out before signing up are welcome to attend. Email powerhouse@belknapmill.org for more information.
