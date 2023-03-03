Lorraine Barrows, Power Chords Director

LACONIA — Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, a program of the Belknap Mill and the resident theatre company of the Colonial Theatre, announces its newest program — a Broadway chorus called "Power Chords." Led by Lorraine Barrows, the group will have a short trial season this spring with about 6 weeks of rehearsals culminating in a 2-3 song repertoire to perform at a May 20 fundraiser for the Colonial.

Any adults 18+, regardless of singing experience, are welcome to register to join the group. Besides the fun of singing with a group of people, participants will get vocal direction and improve their singing skills. Barrows is a recently retired music teacher who moved to the Lakes Region in 2021 and immediately auditioned for Powerhouse’s production of "Our Town" knowing community theatre was a great way to meet people in her new community.

