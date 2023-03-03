LACONIA — Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, a program of the Belknap Mill and the resident theatre company of the Colonial Theatre, announces its newest program — a Broadway chorus called "Power Chords." Led by Lorraine Barrows, the group will have a short trial season this spring with about 6 weeks of rehearsals culminating in a 2-3 song repertoire to perform at a May 20 fundraiser for the Colonial.
Any adults 18+, regardless of singing experience, are welcome to register to join the group. Besides the fun of singing with a group of people, participants will get vocal direction and improve their singing skills. Barrows is a recently retired music teacher who moved to the Lakes Region in 2021 and immediately auditioned for Powerhouse’s production of "Our Town" knowing community theatre was a great way to meet people in her new community.
Says Barrows, “As a teacher and musical theatre director, my greatest pride has been in helping singers and performers reach their greatest potential. Rehearsals will be lively, efficient, and full of laughter. I love any genre of popular music, but show tunes are my favorite!”
All the details and how to register can be found at belknapmill.org/powerchords. There is a $10 participation fee, but nobody will be turned away if this presents a hardship. After the initial trial period the group will discuss how to proceed and more people will be able to join.
This is a great opportunity to get involved with Powerhouse with a smaller time commitment than one of its big theatre productions requires. For all the news on Powerhouse and all the exciting programs at the Belknap Mill go to belknapmill.org.
