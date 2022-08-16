MEREDITH — The Lakes Region Flag Football League has expanded this fall to include a “girls only” division.
While the traditional 6U; 8U; 10U & 13U Co-Ed Division’s is still being offered, the Girls Only Division will be for girls ages 5-13 and will be played in conjunction with co-ed games. This Division will be open to all girls in the State of New Hampshire, and will consist of two age divisions: junior (ages 5-8) and senior (ages 9-13). Player's age as of Sept. 1.
The league still wants their veteran female players and any rookie girls to play against and with the boys, but is offering girls a chance to also show off their skills in an all-girls division. Not only is this being done in an effort to grow female participation in flag football, it is being done to help girls meet and compete with other girls around NH.
Each player will receive an NFL flag reversible team jersey and a set of NFL flags to keep. Girls that play in both co-ed and girls will receive a second NFL flag jersey. Register online at: lrffl.com. Credit card payments are accepted online, Venmo payments @lakesregionflagftl, and checks are also accepted.
The tentative fall 2022 season schedule is posted at lrffl.com.
If you are interested in playing or coaching, or for more information about this unique program, contact: lrffl@metrocast.net.
