Determine what type of boat to buy
After deciding to embrace the boating lifestyle, establish a budget to start building and prioritizing a wish list. The budget will be a key factor in the decision to buy a new or pre-owned boat.
When it comes to determining the right size, there are a number of factors to consider:
• People
• Towing
• Location
• Storage
Set a budget
Boating is more affordable than someone might think. With an idea of the type of boat in mind, narrow things further with several practical considerations to help set a budget.
A new boat has both factory freshness and a warranty; a pre-owned craft may need to be checked out more thoroughly, but allow stretching the budget. Considering all the weekend activities and vacation expenses a small family can incur throughout the year, boat ownership is quite comparable — especially as a brand-new, entry-level boat can be bought for $250 to $300 per month. To get a little more boat for the budget, consider buying a pre-owned boat.
Start shopping
With a boat and budget in mind, it's time to start the shopping process. Start with a general online search of boat types, then hone in on individual models through manufacturers websites, dealerships, online reviews, and forums. Don’t just rely on the keyboard. Friends or acquaintances may have similar types of boats or who enjoy similar activities. Ask them their experiences, and use their firsthand knowledge as a factor in the decision.
Dealership experience
For many boat buyers, it's important to be able to feel, touch, and see the boat that they are purchasing. Working with a dealer can help make the buying process easy and simple. While comparing boats, don’t forget to compare boat dealers. The quality and location of the dealership is an important part of the boat-buying and ownership experience.
Inspect the boats
Once the search is narrowed down to seriously considering one particular boat, it’s important to have a thorough inspection of other major components such as the engine, propeller, bilge (inside a boat’s hull), steering system, electrical systems and fuel tank.
• Sea trials: Take a test drive or sea trial. Think long term — the boat tested with just two people may handle much differently with a full complement of family and friends. Likewise, the horsepower that seems adequate in a simple trial may not fit the bill down the road.
• Marine surveys: If feeling deficient in technical knowledge, enlist the help of an independent marine surveyor. Very similar to a home inspector, a surveyor will inspect the boat from top to bottom and inside out to find out exactly what condition the boat is in.
Close the deal
When it comes to the purchase process, there is more to know than the list price and features of a boat.
• Final costs: Not unlike car buying, there are often a few additional costs not listed on the sticker price. Dealer fees, insurance, registration, accessories, storage and upkeep should all be discussed with the dealer early in the process to determine the full cost of boat ownership and to avoid surprises later.
• Bells and whistles: Ask about accessories. Some gear, such as a safety kit, is often included with the purchase of the boat, while other activity-specific accessories might need to be added on.
• Delivery and ownership: Find out what to expect after signing on the dotted line. What is the delivery process? Get a thorough review of the boat’s systems before taking the keys to have the confidence to operate the boat from day one. Ask about the procedure for scheduling maintenance or repairs with the dealer’s shop when the time comes. Get a head start by learning more about the first year of maintenance.
And before departing on the first outing, find out where to take a boater-education course. Learning basic skills and absorbing some local knowledge will give boaters a greater confidence level out on the water. Completion of boater-education courses might also get a discount on insurance.
