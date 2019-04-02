GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will host the Shooter’s Gold Basketball Camp this summer. The camp will be held at the Gilford Middle School gym from June 25-28. Session 1 is for children entering grades one to four, running 8-10 a.m. Session 2, for children entering grades five through eight, will run from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Registration forms may be picked up from the parks and recreation office, or by visiting www.hogancamps.com.
The cost is $90 for Session 1, and $120 for Session 2 before May 1.
For more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722.
