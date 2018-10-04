LACONIA — Throughout October, Lakes Region Public Access Television will show a vintage horror film each Friday and Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. The screenings are part of LRPA After Dark’s 3rd Annual 'Shocktoberfest. This weekend, Oct. 5 and 6, 'The Last Man on Earth,' (1964) starring Vincent Price and Franca Bettoia, will air.
'The Last Man on Earth' is based on Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel 'I Am Legend,' a work that inspired this film and two others: 1971’s 'The Omega Man,' starring Charlton Heston, and 2007’s 'I Am Legend,' starring Will Smith.
Other upcoming Shocktoberfest films include 'The Tell-Tale Heart' (1953) and 'A Bucket of Blood' (1959) on Oct. 12 and 13; 'Night of the Living Dead' (1968) on Oct. 19 and 20; and 'Spider Baby' (1964) on Oct. 26 and 27.
LRPA TV is Atlantic Broadband Channel 25. The live stream is available through their website by visiting www.lrpa.org.
