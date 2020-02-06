MOULTONBOROUGH — The Friends of the Moultonborough Public Library honored Sherry Weene with the 22nd annual Mary Rice Award on Sept. 24, 2019, during their Book and Author Luncheon at Bald Peak Colony Club. The award, originally given as the Outstanding Volunteer Award, was renamed for the first volunteer honored in 1998, Mary Rice. This award is given annually to an individual who personifies volunteer service to the friends, library staff and the Moultonborough library.
Weene, has been a supporter of the library for many years. She is enthusiastic, positive and passionate in her support of the library. She personally distributes books to the children, as well as visiting classrooms to read to younger children. Her contributions to the biennial house tours include organizing and raising funds through the raffle. She has held many leadership roles for the friends, including four years as vice president, a year as co-president and two years as president.
