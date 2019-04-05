LACONIA — Got Lunch! Laconia has been selected as a beneficiary of the Shaw’s Give Back Where it Counts Reusable Bag Program for the month of April.
The Shaw’s Give Back Where it Counts Reusable Bag Program, which will launch in April 2019, has a goal to make a difference in the communities in which shoppers live and work. The program features the reusable Give Back Where it Counts Bag with a tag attached, allowing customers to direct a donation to a nonprofit of their choice upon purchase.
Got Lunch! Laconia was selected as the April beneficiary of the program by store leadership at Shaw’s in Belmont, 96 Daniel Webster Highway. Got Lunch! Laconia will receive a $1 donation each time a reusable Give Back Where it Counts bag is purchased at this location during April.
“We are very pleased and honored that Got Lunch! Laconia was chosen by Shaw’s Belmont to receive this support for the benefit of Laconia’s children,” said Got Lunch! Laconia Advisory Board member Paula Gile. “Got Lunch! Laconia is an all-volunteer community organization with no paid staff and no government funding, so we rely completely on the generous financial support of individuals, businesses and grants in the community to make a significant difference in the lives of Laconia’s children, many of whom would not otherwise receive adequate nourishment during the summer.”
Learn more about Got Lunch! Laconia by visiting www.gotlunchlaconia.org.
For more information about the Shaw’s Give Back Where it Counts Reusable Bag Program, visit shaws.bags4mycause.com.
