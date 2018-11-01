PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Academic Support Services program at Plymouth State University recently relocated to room 209 of the Speare Administration Building. PSU will celebrate with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan will attend and offer remarks.
The program provides nearly 200 undergraduate students each year with academic instruction, financial aid counseling, peer mentoring and other services. The program focuses on first generation college students, low-income students and students with disabilities. It encompasses components of TRIO Student Support Services and Tutoring, a federal program designed to help students develop effective learning strategies and skills to achieve academic success.
The ribbon cutting will take place at the Speare Administration Building, room 209, at Plymouth State University. Parking is available in Lot 304, adjacent to Hyde Hall, building 28.
