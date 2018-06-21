CENTER HARBOR — The Diane K. Kline Memorial Scholarship Fund has awarded $1,000 scholarships to Jake Malatesta, Carlee Morgan, Kathryn Canfield, Jordan Durand, Ian St. Cyr, Conner Shipp and Davis Jollimore.
To date, the fund, established in 2010, has awarded $31,000 in scholarships for post-secondary education.
Malatesta is from Moultonborough and will be attending the University of New Hampshire at Durham, studying computer technology and business.
Morgan also is from Moultonborough and will be attending Johnson and Wales University at Providence, Rhode Island, majoring in sports, entertainment and event management.
Canfield, from Center Sandwich, is attending Granite State College at Concord, pursuing a degree in Early Childhood Education with a Special Education emphasis.
Durand is from Meredith and will be attending Plymouth State University, pursuing an Elementary Education degree.
St. Cyr will be attending either the University of Massachusetts-Lowell or Wentworth Institute of Technology, pursuing a degree in Biomedical Engineering.
Shipp is from Moultonborough and plans to attend American University in Washington, D.C., pursuing a degree in Political Science and Law.
Jollimore, of Meredith, will be attending Basic Training and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Jackson, S.C., for the New Hampshire National Guard. Afterward, he will return to New Hampshire to begin sports management studies at Plymouth State University for the second semester.
The scholarship fund is a memorial to Diane Kline, who was a career educator, having earned a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Belknap College in Center Harbor in 1973. She loved life and people, especially children, and taught elementary school in Gilford, Laconia, Plymouth and Ekwok, Alaska. She co-founded and co-directed the Cotton-Tail College Pre-School in Center Harbor from 1982 to1990.
The memorial scholarship fund is open to all age groups and persons who have or are attending school within school administrative units 2 and 45, which include the towns of Ashland, Center Harbor, Sandwich, Moultonborough and Meredith. Scholarships are awarded primarily on merit.
More information, see www.DKKMSF.org.
