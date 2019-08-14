TUFTONBORO — Residents of the Lakes Region typically have an on-site wastewater disposal system, or what’s more commonly referred to as a septic system. Care and maintenance of a septic system should be a priority for every homeowner, because it is a critical and expensive component of a home.
To help people better understand how septic systems work, the Lake Winnipesaukee Association is holding a "Septic Sense" informational talk on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Tuftonboro Fire Rescue building, 189 Middle Road. The program will run from 6:30-8 p.m.
Gary Spaulding, a licensed septic system designer and installer, will discuss recent changes in the rules and regulations, explain about the different types of systems, proper maintenance and care, and do's and don'ts, as well as the signs of a failing septic and what to do about it. Other topics include alternatives to traditional systems and the water quality and public health impacts.
Preregistration is requested by calling 603-581-6632 or emailing mail@winnipesaukee.org.
