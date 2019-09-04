LACONIA — September is National Library Card Sign Up Month. Sign up for a new library card at the Laconia Public Library during the month of September and be entered for a chance to win a Kindle Fire. Anyone who lives, works, owns property, or goes to school in Laconia is eligible for a free library card. The library offers a variety of programs, services, and materials for all ages. From discount museum passes to movies, audiobooks, streaming music, and lots of books, the library has something for everyone. For more information, visit laconialibary.org.
