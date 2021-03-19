Four local high school seniors were selected as their high school's Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen for 2020-2021. The DAR Good Citizen program and scholarship contest created in 1934, is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. Students selected for this award must have the following qualities; dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.
Each student was invited to submit an application and an essay for the scholarship competition. A panel of judges selected one winner per chapter who then advanced to the state level competition.
The Mary Butler Chapter sponsored seniors are: Annabelle Eisenman from Gilford High School, Jayson Keysar from Inter-lakes High School, Aiden Eldridge from Laconia High School and Madison Gilbert from Winnisquam High School. Congratulations to these hard working and talented students.
For more information about DAR visit http:// nhsodar.org or http:// dar.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.