GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a Senior Moment-um Program on Monday, March 18. The group will meet at 10:45 a.m. at the Water Street Cafe in Laconia for a late breakfast or early lunch. Diners will order off the menu and will be responsible for the cost of their own meal.
Participants are asked to RSVP by Friday, March 16. To RSVP or for more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722.
