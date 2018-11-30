Gilford – The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will be sponsoring a Senior Moment-um program on Monday, Dec. 10. The group will meet at Gilford Community Church at 11:45 a.m. for a holiday luncheon of ham with all the fixings. Lunch will be served promptly at noon.
The fourth grade chorus from Gilford Elementary School will perform holiday music. There is no charge for the program, but space is limited and participants should RSVP no later than Thursday, Dec. 6.
To RSVP or for more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Rec Dept. at 603-527-4722.
