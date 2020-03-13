GILFORD — Gilford Parks and Recreation and Gilford High School Performing Arts are hosting a Dessert and a Show evening for participants of the Senior Moment-um Program Thursday, March 26. Meet in the GHS cafeteria at 5 p.m. for dessert and coffee hour. The group will then go to the auditorium for the high school’s production of 'These Shining Lives' and 'Snow Angel,' two, one-act plays, a comedy and a drama. There is no cost, but space is limited and reservations are accepted on a first-come basis by Friday, March 20. For more information or to RSVP, call 603-527-4722.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.