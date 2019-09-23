GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a Senior Moment-um program on Monday, Sept. 30. Meet at noon in the fellowship hall at Gilford Community Church to celebrate everyone’s birthday. Bring lunch to eat before the party. Participants are asked to bring a wrapped gift that would be appropriate for anyone, with a $5 limit. If possible, everyone should bring a picture of themselves from childhood to share with the group. Pineapple dream cake made by Daniel Barnhart will be served for a “Happy Birthday” sing-along. RSVP to the parks and recreation office by Thursday, Sept. 26, at 603-527-4722.
