GILFORD — Gilford Parks and Recreation, in conjunction with the Gilford High School Interact Club and Gilford High Performing Arts, is sponsoring a Dinner and Theatre evening for participants of the Senior Moment-um Program. This activity is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 15.
Participants will meet in the GHS Lobby at 5 p.m. to enjoy a dinner, courtesy of the Interact Club. Following dinner, the group will go to the auditorium to watch the high school’s performance of 'Les Miserables.'
There is no fee for this program, but space is limited and reservations will be accepted on a first come basis. RSVP no later than noon on Friday, Nov. 9, to 603-527-4722.
