GILFORD — Gilford Parks and Recreation and the Gilford High School performing arts department are sponsoring an evening at the theatre for participants of the Senior Moment-um program on Thursday, Nov. 21. Participants will meet in the cafeteria at 5 p.m. for dessert and coffee hour before heading to the auditorium at 6 p.m. to watch the high school performance of 'School of Rock.' There is no fee for the program, but space is limited. Reservations will be accepted through noon on Friday, Nov. 15. For more information or to RSVP, call the parks and recreation office at 603-527-4722.
