GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a Senior Moment-um program on Monday, May 13. The group will meet in the Gilford Community Church’s fellowship hall at noon for lunch. The menu will include hard and soft taco shells with fixings, and baked crescent churros for dessert. Coffee, tea and non-alcoholic margaritas will also be provided. The cost for the lunch is $4. RSVP by Thursday, May 9.
To RSVP or for more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722.
