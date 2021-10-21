GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will be sponsoring a Senior Moment-um program on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Seniors will meet at the Community Church, Fellowship Hall at 11:30 a.m. for an Octoberfest lunch. Lunch will include bratwurst, blaukraut (red cabbage), German potatoes, dessert and root beer. Following lunch, the seniors may get to play a little Octoberfest trivia. Participants must RSVP by Friday, Oct. 22. Be aware that the Community Church does require masks to be worn indoors when not eating.
For more information or to RSVP call the Parks and Recreation Office at 527-4722.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.